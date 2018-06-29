Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 29, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

Bali's volcano rumbles again

A local guide and foreign tourists take pictures of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Amed, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia, June 29, 2018. Mount Agung in northeastern Bali has been rumbling to life intermittently since late last year and it began belching smoke and ash again on Thursday. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village. It was shooting a column of ash more than 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) into the sky on Friday and officials said operations at Indonesia's second-busiest airport would be reviewed every few hours. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Vehicles travel through street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. Agung towers over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 metres (9,800 feet). Its last major eruption in 1963 killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Mount Agung volcano can be seen erupting from Amed. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency said activity was going on deep under the volcano. "Micro tremors are still being detected ... indicating that magma is moving towards the surface," Nugroho said in a statement. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Airplane passengers stand in front of flight board at Ngurah Rai airpot in Denpasar, Bali. Authorities were forced to cancel 115 international flights and 203 domestic ones, affecting nearly 27,000 travellers. Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A motorist takes pictures of Mount Agung volcano erupting in Kubu. Hundreds of villagers living near the volcano evacuated their homes as it began erupting on Thursday, and moved into three evacuation centres. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A villager loads boxes of goods on a truck as Mount Agung volcano's eruption is seen in the background in Amed. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A dog crosses a street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A guide take pictures of tourists with Mount Agung volcano's eruption in the background, seen from Amed. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Motorists use mask as they ride through street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts, as seen from Kubu. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Foreign tourists sit at a photo booth as their flight to Bali was canceled due to Mount Agung's eruption, at Lombok International airport in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Kubu. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
