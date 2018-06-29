Bali's volcano rumbles again

Mount Agung volcano can be seen erupting from Amed. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency said activity was going on deep under the volcano. "Micro tremors are still being detected ... indicating that magma is moving towards the...more

Mount Agung volcano can be seen erupting from Amed. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency said activity was going on deep under the volcano. "Micro tremors are still being detected ... indicating that magma is moving towards the surface," Nugroho said in a statement. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

