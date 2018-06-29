Bali's volcano rumbles again
A local guide and foreign tourists take pictures of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Amed, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia, June 29, 2018. Mount Agung in northeastern Bali has been rumbling to life intermittently since late last year and it...more
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village. It was shooting a column of ash more than 2,500 metres (8,200 feet) into the sky on Friday and officials said operations at Indonesia's second-busiest airport would be reviewed...more
Vehicles travel through street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. Agung towers over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 metres (9,800 feet). Its last major eruption in 1963 killed more than 1,000 people and razed several...more
Mount Agung volcano can be seen erupting from Amed. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency said activity was going on deep under the volcano. "Micro tremors are still being detected ... indicating that magma is moving towards the...more
Airplane passengers stand in front of flight board at Ngurah Rai airpot in Denpasar, Bali. Authorities were forced to cancel 115 international flights and 203 domestic ones, affecting nearly 27,000 travellers. Antara Foto/Wira Suryantala/via REUTERS
A motorist takes pictures of Mount Agung volcano erupting in Kubu. Hundreds of villagers living near the volcano evacuated their homes as it began erupting on Thursday, and moved into three evacuation centres. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A villager loads boxes of goods on a truck as Mount Agung volcano's eruption is seen in the background in Amed. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A dog crosses a street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A guide take pictures of tourists with Mount Agung volcano's eruption in the background, seen from Amed. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Motorists use mask as they ride through street covered by volcanic ash at Pemuteran village. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Mount Agung volcano erupts, as seen from Kubu. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Foreign tourists sit at a photo booth as their flight to Bali was canceled due to Mount Agung's eruption, at Lombok International airport in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subadi/via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Kubu. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Next Slideshows
Melania Trump visits kids detention centers
The first lady traveled to Arizona to get another first-hand look at conditions for children brought illegally to the country by their parents, her second such...
Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies
Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried President Trump's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the World Cup
Highlights from the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.
Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office
A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.
Melania Trump visits kids detention centers
The first lady traveled to Arizona to get another first-hand look at conditions for children brought illegally to the country by their parents, her second such trip in a week.
Japan 0 - Poland 1
Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.
Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies
Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried President Trump's "zero-tolerance" stance on illegal immigration.
England 0 - Belgium 1
England take on Belgium in World Cup action.
Tunisia 2 - Panama 1
Panama takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.