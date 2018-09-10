Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 10, 2018 | 4:35pm EDT

Ballet in the street

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City on traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces in Mexico, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Dancers and spectators look on as the classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Dancers of the classical ballet company "Ardentia" rest after they perform on the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Spectators look at the classical ballet company "Ardentia" as they perform in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The Angel of Independence monument is seen as the classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

