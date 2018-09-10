Ballet in the street
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the street of Mexico City on traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces in Mexico, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dancers and spectators look on as the classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dancers of the classical ballet company "Ardentia" rest after they perform on the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Spectators look at the classical ballet company "Ardentia" as they perform in the streets. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The Angel of Independence monument is seen as the classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
