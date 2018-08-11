Balloons over Bristol
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight at the Bristol International Balloon fiesta in south west England, Britain, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hot air balloon in the shape of children's comic Rupert Bear is seen tethered. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hot air balloons are seen during a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon before a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hot air balloons are seen during a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hot air balloon is seen during a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Crew members inflate a balloon during a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hot air balloon is seen during a tethered flight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hot air balloon in the shape of children's comic Rupert Bear is seen tethered. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Balloons are illuminated by their burners during the 'Night Glow' display. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
