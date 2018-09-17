Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2018 | 11:10am EDT

Balloons over Brussels

A giant balloon of BB-8 floats behind participants wearing Star Wars costumes during the Balloon Day Parade along the downtown boulevards, as part of the "Comic Strip Festival", in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of Billy from Billy and Buddy comic strip. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of The Cat. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of a Smurf. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Giant balloons of comic strip and movie characters. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of Papa Smurf. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of BB-8 floats behind a participant wearing a Darth Vader costume. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A giant balloon of a Smurf during the Balloon Day Parade. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Giant balloons of comic strip and movie characters float along the downtown boulevards in Brussels. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

