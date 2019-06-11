Edition:
Balloons over London

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Hot air balloons take off from Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, London, June 9. Harry Roth/via REUTERS

Balloons fly over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons take off at Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A hot air balloon flies over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A hot air balloon flies over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Balloons fly over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons fly over Canary Wharf during the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A hot air balloon flies over Greenwich Maritime Museum during the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloon come to land at Birchmere Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Hot air balloons prepare ahead of take off at Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

