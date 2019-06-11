Balloons over London
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons take off from Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, London, June 9. Harry Roth/via REUTERS
Balloons fly over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons take off at Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A hot air balloon flies over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A hot air balloon flies over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons fly over London as a part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Balloons fly over London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons fly over Canary Wharf during the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A hot air balloon flies over Greenwich Maritime Museum during the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloon come to land at Birchmere Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Hot air balloons prepare ahead of take off at Battersea Park in London, June 9. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Next Slideshows
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup: Day 4
Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
Japan's office chair grand prix
Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Women's World Cup: Day 2
Highlights from Day 2 at the Women's World Cup in France.