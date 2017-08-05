Edition:
Baltimore community calls for ceasefire

Erricka Bridgeford (R) cries at the "Stop the Violence" rally at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Wildwood Parkway during the 72-hour, community-led Baltimore Ceasefire against gun violence in Baltimore, Maryland, August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Devrone McKnight, who said he was shot yesterday on the way to work, attends the "Stop the Violence" rally at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Wildwood Parkway. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
People hold signs at the "Stop the Violence" rally at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Wildwood Parkway. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A boy plays with a hula hoop at the "Huddle Up on the Wood" event and Cease Fire Community Jubilee. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
People hold signs at the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Children attend the "Huddle Up on the Wood" event and Cease Fire Community Jubilee. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
People attend the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Erricka Bridgeford reacts at the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
A driver receives a flyer at the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
People hold signs at the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Girls dance at the "Huddle Up on the Wood" event and Cease Fire Community Jubilee. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Neighborhood residents Mary Johnson (C), her niece Erika Johnson (L) and her granddaughter Ayanna Herbert, 9, spend time near 2100 Homewood Avenue before the "Huddle Up on the Wood" event and Cease Fire Community Jubilee. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
People play with hula hoops at the "Huddle Up on the Wood" event and Cease Fire Community Jubilee. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
Nadean Paige hugs Erricka Bridgeford during the "Stop the Violence" rally. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2017
