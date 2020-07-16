Edition:
Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Promoters work during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, July 15, 2020. Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual auto show to the public in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A general view during the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People are seen through the screen of a thermal scanner. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Customers wear protective face masks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A couple sits in a Mazda CX-5. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A promoter wears a face shield. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Ford Ranger Raptor 4x4 with Hamer Front Bull Bar. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A model leans against a Isuzu vehicle. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A customer sits inside a Lexus LM 300h. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Hyundai Kona Electric. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Customers are seen during the media day. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Lexus LM 300h. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Visitors wearing masks attend the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
The BMW M8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A customer sits in a Mazda CX-8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Nissan Kicks e-Power. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A staff member cleans a stairway. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A worker carries a safety distance sign. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask stands near the Mini Electric. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Models wearing face shields pose with an Audi TT RS Coupe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People wearing face shields pose. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A model wearing a face shield poses with an Aston Martin DBX. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A customer sits in a Toyota Corolla Cross. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks stand next to a toilet. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Vehicles are seen at the Nissan stand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
MG ZS. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A customer sits inside a Lexus LM. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A general view during the media day. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Nissan Kicks e-Power vehicles. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Suzuki XL7. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People wear face masks during the media day. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A BMW M plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A sold sign is seen on the dashboard of a Mini Cooper S convertible. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
