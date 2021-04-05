Edition:
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26

The ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River is pulled out from the river with a crane, during rescue operations in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A man holds a mourner who fainted at the site where several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives and onlookers watch the rescue operation of a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry bodies recovered from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Police try to control the onlookers during rescue operations at the site where a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives search for victims and belongings from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

