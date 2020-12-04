Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2020 | 9:11am EST

Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees and rights groups that some were being coerced. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees and rights groups that some were being coerced. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
1 / 15
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain &nbsp;

Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain  
Close
2 / 15
A navy ship carries Rohingya to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A navy ship carries Rohingya to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A navy ship carries Rohingya to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 15
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 15
Rohingyas get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 15
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 15
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 15
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 15
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 15
Rohingyas are seen on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas are seen on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 15
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 15
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 15
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 15
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingyas board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 15
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen on board of a bus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen on board of a bus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen on board of a bus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royals photos in 2020.

7:52am EST
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos in 2020.

7:47am EST
One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

Dec 03 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royals photos in 2020.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos in 2020.

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in Yangon.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images in 2020.

Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side

Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side

Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.

Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead

Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead

Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast