Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees and rights groups that some were being coerced. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

