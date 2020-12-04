Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry
Rohingyas are seen onboard a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. Bangladesh naval vessels carried about 1,600 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal despite complaints by refugees...more
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A navy ship carries Rohingya to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to get on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas are seen on board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas are seen inside a tent as they wait to board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island look on from the window of a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas board a ship as they are moving to Bhasan Char island in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingyas that will be shifted to Bhasan Char island are seen on board of a bus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.
MORE IN PICTURES
Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes
Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in Yangon.
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.
Dreaming of a COVID Christmas
Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pictures of the year: Landscapes
Our top landscape images in 2020.
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead
Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body.