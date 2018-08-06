Edition:
Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Students block a road as they join in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students shout slogan during a rally as they join in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Police fire tear gas shells during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Thousands of students join in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A slogan is written on the body of a student as he takes part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students allow hospital bound patients to pass the blockade during protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Members of Border Guards Bangladesh stand guard during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students run as police fire tear gas shells during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students sing the national anthem as they take part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People and students run as police fire tear gas shells during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An injured student is helped during clashes with unidentified miscreants while they are protesting over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students shout slogan during a rally as they join in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A student jump into the water after clashes with the police during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People and students take part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A student writes a slogan on the back of another student as they take part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students shout slogans as they take part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Students shout slogans as they take part in a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Tear gas shells are seen on the road after demonstrators clashed with the police during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People and students run as police fire tear gas shells during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

