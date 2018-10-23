Edition:
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

A view shows Banksy's Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A view shows Banksy's Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, October 23, 2018.

October 23, 2018
A view shows Banksy's Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, October 23, 2018.
A graffiti work painted by street artist Banksy showing an Israeli soldier and masked Palestinian youth having a pillow fight, is seen in the Walled Off hotel, October 23, 2018. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A graffiti work painted by street artist Banksy showing an Israeli soldier and masked Palestinian youth having a pillow fight, is seen in the Walled Off hotel, October 23, 2018. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore.
A staff member looks on as a statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen at the entrance of Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, October 23, 2018. The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A staff member looks on as a statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen at the entrance of Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, October 23, 2018. The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East.
A waiter stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A waiter stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017.
An artwork is seen in the presidential suite, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An artwork is seen in the presidential suite, October 23, 2018.
A section of the Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A section of the Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians.
The presidential suite, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The presidential suite, March 3, 2017.
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017.
A waitress stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A waitress stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017.
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017.
