Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
A view shows Banksy's Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A graffiti work painted by street artist Banksy showing an Israeli soldier and masked Palestinian youth having a pillow fight, is seen in the Walled Off hotel, October 23, 2018. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs...more
A staff member looks on as a statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy is seen at the entrance of Banksy's Walled Off Hotel, October 23, 2018. The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial...more
A waiter stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An artwork is seen in the presidential suite, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A section of the Israeli barrier is seen through the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a...more
The presidential suite, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A waitress stands in the Walled Off hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
