Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest

A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. Protesters set cars on fire and threw petrol bombs at police in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Wednesday, intensifying unrest sparked by the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Police officers stand guard among fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A demonstrator throws a bottle from behind the trash bins during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Police officers react with demonstrators during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Interior Ministry in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A demonstrator walks in front of burning barricade during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A demonstrators walks past a fire during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A car burns during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman takes cover as police officers walk past during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A person walks past a fire during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Interior Ministry in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People hug each other during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Police officers take position among the fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A car burns during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Police officers run during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man walks past a burning barricade during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A burned car is seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A separatist demonstrator is silhouetted against a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Women are pictured inside a bar during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Separatist demonstrators throw objects into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, October 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, October 14. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 14. REUTERS/Albert Gea

