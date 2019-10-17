Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
A person extinguishes a burning car during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. Protesters set cars on fire and threw petrol bombs...more
Police officers stand guard among fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator throws a bottle from behind the trash bins during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Police officers react with demonstrators during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Interior Ministry in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A demonstrator walks in front of burning barricade during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A demonstrators walks past a fire during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A car burns during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman takes cover as police officers walk past during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A person walks past a fire during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Police officers scuffle with demonstrators during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Interior Ministry in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People hug each other during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police officers take position among the fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A car burns during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police officers run during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum, near Catalan Ministry of Interior in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man walks past a burning barricade during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A burned car is seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A separatist demonstrator is silhouetted against a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Women are pictured inside a bar during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A riot police officer runs towards separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Separatist demonstrators throw objects into a fire during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A separatist demonstrator wears an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) decorated boots during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 15. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, October 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters clash with police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, October 14. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters face police officers as they demonstrate at the airport, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain, October 14. REUTERS/Albert Gea
