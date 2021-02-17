Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riot police stand guard during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A demonstrator throws a bin as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A motorbike burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators kick a police officers as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator displays a Spanish Republican flag in front of police officers as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Smoke rises from a garbage can that was burnt during a demonstration as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest, in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A police officer holds a gun as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police officers clash with demonstrators that were hidden behind the door of a metro station at the Puerta del Sol Square, as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Police officers in riot gear push a demonstrator as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator holds a flag in front of a fire during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A police officer holds a gun as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mossos d'Esquadra police officers stand guard during a protest in support of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A car with a graffiti on it drives amidst a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A supporter of Pablo Hasel holds a sign during a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. The sign reads "Freedom for Pablo Hasel". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator of Pablo Hasel uses a table to set up a barricade against a door of the rectory of Lleida University, in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
People build a barricade during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People help an injured demonstrator during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person takes a picture of a bank after it was vandalised during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Pablo Hasel take part in a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man runs during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A motorcycle lies on the street in front of Mossos d'Esquadra police officers during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
