Pictures | Sat Jul 13, 2019 | 5:00pm EDT

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Tropical Storm Barry approaches the coast of Louisiana, from the Gulf of Mexico in this July 12 satellite handout photo. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Logan Courvlle walks in front of a flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Logan Courvlle pushes his bike through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Palm trees sway in wind caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A resident makes her way through the rain in the French Quarter caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Audrey Ulfers stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain during Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A closed restaurant is pictured as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Residents wade on a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A resident bikes down a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Tourists walk through the rain in the French Quarter caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
