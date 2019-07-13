Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People wade through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tropical Storm Barry approaches the coast of Louisiana, from the Gulf of Mexico in this July 12 satellite handout photo. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS
Logan Courvlle walks in front of a flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Logan Courvlle pushes his bike through a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, Louisiana, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Palm trees sway in wind caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A resident makes her way through the rain in the French Quarter caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Audrey Ulfers stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain during Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A closed restaurant is pictured as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents wade on a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A resident bikes down a flooded street after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tourists walk through the rain in the French Quarter caused by Hurricane Barry in New Orleans, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Robyn Iacona-Hilbert walks through her flooded business after Hurricane Barry in Mandeville, July 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Next Slideshows
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans...
Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris
Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in...
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blackout hits parts of Manhattan
A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans from the massive flooding feared earlier this week.
Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris
Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in France.
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry
Nervous New Orleans residents prepared to flee as Tropical Storm Barry closed in, with forecasts of extreme rain and more flooding ahead of the storm's predicted landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Freak storm lashes Greek resorts
At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 100 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed northern Greece overnight, felling trees and ripping off rooftops.