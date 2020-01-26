Edition:
Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

Mourners arrive at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
L.A. county firefighters on the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant on a large screen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Fans cheer in honor of Kobe Bryant as the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors let the play clock expire on each their respective first possessions at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, January 26, 2020. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Los Angeles county firefighters arrive on the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers wears shoes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver, January 26, 2020. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Sunday, January 26, 2020
A basketball lies amid flowers at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Mourners embrace outside the Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
People watch as smoke rises from the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Mourners arrive at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker ties his shoes with a tribute message to Kobe Bryant before the game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver, January 26, 2020. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Mourners gather near an image of Kobe Bryant shown on a large screen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Spectators react near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Spectators react to the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Kate Grinblat and her son Bobby react near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Spectators gather near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant: 1978 - 2020

