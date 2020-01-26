Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant
Mourners arrive at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
L.A. county firefighters on the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant on a large screen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Fans cheer in honor of Kobe Bryant as the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors let the play clock expire on each their respective first possessions at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, January 26, 2020. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles county firefighters arrive on the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers wears shoes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver, January 26, 2020. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
A basketball lies amid flowers at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Mourners embrace outside the Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
People watch as smoke rises from the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Mourners arrive at a makeshift shrine at Staples Center after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker ties his shoes with a tribute message to Kobe Bryant before the game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver, January 26, 2020. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. Harrison Hill-USA TODAY
Mourners gather near an image of Kobe Bryant shown on a large screen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Spectators react near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Spectators react to the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Kate Grinblat and her son Bobby react near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Spectators gather near the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
