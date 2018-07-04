Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 4, 2018 | 11:40am EDT

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 4, 2018. North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years on Wednesday amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programs. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 4, 2018. North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years on Wednesday amid a warming of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 4, 2018. North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years on Wednesday amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programs. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. Women athletes from the traditional foes put political differences aside to form two joint North-South teams, "Peace" and "Prosperity," in the friendly in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the packed crowd shouting and waving balloons in what turned out to be a thriller - Prosperity won 103 to 102. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. Women athletes from the traditional foes put political differences aside to form two joint North-South...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. Women athletes from the traditional foes put political differences aside to form two joint North-South teams, "Peace" and "Prosperity," in the friendly in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the packed crowd shouting and waving balloons in what turned out to be a thriller - Prosperity won 103 to 102. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. "I am proud that sport has stood at the forefront of opening this great path to reconciliation, peace and prosperity between North and South Korea," North Korean Vice-Minister of Sports Won Kil U told the South Koreans on arrival on Tuesday. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. "I am proud that sport has stood at the forefront of opening this great path to reconciliation, peace and prosperity between North and South Korea," North...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. "I am proud that sport has stood at the forefront of opening this great path to reconciliation, peace and prosperity between North and South Korea," North Korean Vice-Minister of Sports Won Kil U told the South Koreans on arrival on Tuesday. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had suggested the friendlies to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April when the two held their first summit at the border village of Panmunjom straddling the two Koreas. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had suggested the friendlies to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April when the two held their first summit at the border...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had suggested the friendlies to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April when the two held their first summit at the border village of Panmunjom straddling the two Koreas. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. It was the fourth time the two sides have played together, the last match taking place in 2003. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. It was the fourth time the two sides have played together, the last match taking place in 2003. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. It was the fourth time the two sides have played together, the last match taking place in 2003. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. This will not be the two Koreas' last opportunity to play sport together. They have agreed to march together under a unified peninsula flag at the Aug. 18 Asian Games ceremony in Indonesia and field combined teams in some events. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. This will not be the two Koreas' last opportunity to play sport together. They have agreed to march together under a unified peninsula flag at the Aug. 18 Asian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. This will not be the two Koreas' last opportunity to play sport together. They have agreed to march together under a unified peninsula flag at the Aug. 18 Asian Games ceremony in Indonesia and field combined teams in some events. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. North Korean leader and basketball fan Kim Jong Un was not spotted in the crowd on Wednesday. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. North Korean leader and basketball fan Kim...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. North Korean leader and basketball fan Kim Jong Un was not spotted in the crowd on Wednesday. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
Prosperity and Peace women's teams arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Prosperity and Peace women's teams arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Prosperity and Peace women's teams arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
The Prosperity team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

The Prosperity team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The Prosperity team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
The Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

The Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Members of South Korean men's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of South Korean men's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Members of South Korean men's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
Members of South Korean women's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of South Korean women's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Members of South Korean women's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
North Korean women clean the floor of a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean women clean the floor of a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean women clean the floor of a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
North Korean women prepare for an inter-Korean basketball game at a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korean women prepare for an inter-Korean basketball game at a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
North Korean women prepare for an inter-Korean basketball game at a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Next Slideshows

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a...

9:25am EDT
England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Jul 03 2018
Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Jul 03 2018
Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to...

Jul 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.

East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast