Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. Women athletes from the traditional foes put political differences aside to form two joint North-South teams, "Peace" and "Prosperity," in the friendly in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the packed crowd shouting and waving balloons in what turned out to be a thriller - Prosperity won 103 to 102. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

