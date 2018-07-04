Basketball diplomacy in North Korea
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 4, 2018. North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years on Wednesday amid a warming of...more
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. Women athletes from the traditional foes put political differences aside to form two joint North-South...more
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. "I am proud that sport has stood at the forefront of opening this great path to reconciliation, peace and prosperity between North and South Korea," North...more
Prosperity and Peace teams formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had suggested the friendlies to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April when the two held their first summit at the border...more
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. It was the fourth time the two sides have played together, the last match taking place in 2003. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. This will not be the two Koreas' last opportunity to play sport together. They have agreed to march together under a unified peninsula flag at the Aug. 18 Asian...more
Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, and South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. North Korean leader and basketball fan Kim...more
Prosperity and Peace women's teams arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean people watch a basketball game between Prosperity and Peace women's teams. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
The Prosperity team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean women players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
The Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of South Korean men's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of South Korean women's basketball team take part in a practice. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean women clean the floor of a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean women prepare for an inter-Korean basketball game at a gym in Pyongyang. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
