Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 14, 2018 | 1:00pm EDT

Bastille Day in France

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 12
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 12
A woman on a horse carries the French flag on Bastille Day as the Tour de France peloton passes by. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A woman on a horse carries the French flag on Bastille Day as the Tour de France peloton passes by. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
A woman on a horse carries the French flag on Bastille Day as the Tour de France peloton passes by. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 12
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Close
4 / 12
A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft and a Dash Q400MR from the French Securite Civile flies past the Genie de la Liberte gilded figure (Spirit of Freedom) on top of the Place de la Bastille's July Column in Paris, during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft and a Dash Q400MR from the French Securite Civile flies past the Genie de la Liberte gilded figure (Spirit of Freedom) on top of the Place de la Bastille's July Column in Paris, during the traditional Bastille...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft and a Dash Q400MR from the French Securite Civile flies past the Genie de la Liberte gilded figure (Spirit of Freedom) on top of the Place de la Bastille's July Column in Paris, during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 12
A French bulldog is seen during the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honor of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A French bulldog is seen during the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honor of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
A French bulldog is seen during the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honor of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 12
Armoured vehicles of French Army attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Armoured vehicles of French Army attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Armoured vehicles of French Army attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 12
Members of the Republican Guard ride horses during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Members of the Republican Guard ride horses during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Members of the Republican Guard ride horses during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 12
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, members of the French government, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, members of the French government, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, members of the French government, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Close
9 / 12
A woman attends the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honour of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman attends the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honour of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
A woman attends the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honour of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 12
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Close
11 / 12
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenge...

Next Slideshows

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in...

Jul 13 2018
Under a monsoon sky

Under a monsoon sky

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

Jul 13 2018
Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's team of 'Special Eagles' trains for its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October.

Jul 12 2018
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

The annual blossom arrives in Castelluccio di Norcia, near Perugia, Italy.

Jul 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces in the Wimbledon stands.

Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain.

England 0 - Belgium 2

England 0 - Belgium 2

England takes on Belgium in the third-place semi-final.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Protesting Trump's British visit

Protesting Trump's British visit

Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in Ashdod.

Under a monsoon sky

Under a monsoon sky

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast