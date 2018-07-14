Bastille Day in France
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march in the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman on a horse carries the French flag on Bastille Day as the Tour de France peloton passes by. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft and a Dash Q400MR from the French Securite Civile flies past the Genie de la Liberte gilded figure (Spirit of Freedom) on top of the Place de la Bastille's July Column in Paris, during the traditional Bastille...more
A French bulldog is seen during the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honor of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armoured vehicles of French Army attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of the Republican Guard ride horses during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, members of the French government, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe...more
A woman attends the Day of France event, part of celebrations in honour of Bastille Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged
Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in...
Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup
Nigeria's team of 'Special Eagles' trains for its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October.
Fields of flowers
The annual blossom arrives in Castelluccio di Norcia, near Perugia, Italy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Watching Wimbledon
Famous faces in the Wimbledon stands.
Trump visits Britain
President Trump makes his first trip to Britain.
England 0 - Belgium 2
England takes on Belgium in the third-place semi-final.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Protesting Trump's British visit
Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged
Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in Ashdod.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.