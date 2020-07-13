Next Slideshows
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego
Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.
Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers
France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health precautions.
Coronavirus surges across America
California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Armed civilians enforce coronavirus curfew in Guatemala
Armed civilians patrol the streets of San Vicente Pacaya to ensure citizens comply with the government curfew imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus.