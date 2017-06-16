Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 7:25pm EDT

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person dressed as the Riddler poses for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Bat-Signal is projected on City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A young girl wears a costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Enthusiasts Holly Cleeland and Tony de Felicis pose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Actors Burt Ward, who played Robin, and Lee Meriwether, who played Catwoman in the 1966 movie, watch before a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks, as Chief of Police Charlie Beck watches. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wears a Joker mask. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wearing a Batman costume watches as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People wearing Batman costumes stand. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
People watch as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person holds a sign as a Bat-Signal is projected. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A person wearing a Batman costume poses for photos. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
