Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army take a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he takes up a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army reacts as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army shouts during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army takes cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
