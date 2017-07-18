Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 18, 2017

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Members of the Libyan Army's special forces take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A tank belonging to Libyan National Army fires towards Islamist militants during clashes in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of the Libyan Army's special forces rests during clashes with Islamist militants in the militants' last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
