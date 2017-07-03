Battle for besieged Philippine city
A Filipino soldier lies on a mattress at their combat position in a house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A white flag is seen in an empty house as government troops continue their assault against insurgents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Filipino soldier walks as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
62-year-old Filipino woman Linda reacts while riding on a military truck after being rescued from the combat zone where she and her family were trapped more than 5 weeks. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Displaced Marawi residents react as they watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at an evacuation center in Baloi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Filipino soldier stands in a house used as a combat position. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A chair is seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Filipino soldier uses binoculars. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of the Philippine National Police sleeps in the room of a shop at the cleared side. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bananas hang dry in a market stall as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philippines army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of the Philippine National Police searches a room while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti is seen on the shutters of a closed shop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Philippines army soldier guards a road during an operation to retrieve bodies of victims from the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Members of the Philippine National Police mark a house after clearing it. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Members of the Philippine National Police search below a bed while clearing a house. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Smoke is seen following a Philippine Army airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men watch an airstrike from a rooftop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An explosion is seen following an airstrike. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philippine army soldiers ride in trucks into the fighting zone. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Philippines army soldier runs with a machine gun. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philippine soldiers ride on a military vehicle while. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
An OV-10 aircraft releases a bomb. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces in position while conducting a house to house search. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
