Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Flame rises as damaged buildings including a mosque are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside Marawi city. The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in the southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels, after a fierce and unfamiliar urban war that has marked the country�s biggest security crisis in years. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
The Philippine flag is held by a soldier after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Soldiers take a break in front of a closed establishment after government troops cleared the area in Saduc proper. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Member of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) wave at residents and motorists as they travel back from their five-month combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A military truck drives past damaged buildings and a mosque after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Soldiers stand on guard in front of damaged buildings after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Soldiers gather to have a meal inside a compound after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A member of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) takes pictures of his comrades during their send-off ceremony. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Members of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) and Marine Special Operation Group (MARSOG) stand at attention in front of their belongings during their send-off ceremony. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A soldier reunites with his family upon his unit's arrival from Marawi at Villamor air base in Pasay City. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses in Saduc proper. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Damaged buildings are seen after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Damaged buildings in Bangolo town. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A local government worker uses a mobile phone while in front of an establishment marked with a "Maute Isis" graffiti during the clean-up drive. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Empty shells and cigarette butts are seen under a hole where snipers from pro-Islamic State militant groups positioned themselves inside a house in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Government troops wave at residents and motorists as they travel back from their five-month combat duty in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Residents wave at government troops travelling back from their five-month combat duty in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Tear gas is fired by government troops as they continue their assault against the pro-Islamic State militant group during a clearing operation. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle displayed in front of a military post. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
An evacuee uses a flashlight while cooking their meals at an evacuation site in the municipality of Pantar, Lanao Del Sur. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Government workers inspect construction equipment donated by China, that will aid in the rehabilitation of Marawi, in the port of Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Soldier stand on guard in front of a door with "I love ISIS" graffiti after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Soldiers walk past a damaged house after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A soldier walks past members of the local government as they clear the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Soldiers walk past a damaged building after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Local government workers start clearing the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Soldiers stand on guard at a military checkpoint after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Soldier stand on guard at a military checkpoint. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Residents play chess in front of a closed establishment with a sign declaring the area as cleared by government troops. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
