Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
Flame rises as damaged buildings including a mosque are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside Marawi city. The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in the southern...more
The Philippine flag is held by a soldier after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers take a break in front of a closed establishment after government troops cleared the area in Saduc proper. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Member of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) wave at residents and motorists as they travel back from their five-month combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A military truck drives past damaged buildings and a mosque after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers stand on guard in front of damaged buildings after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers gather to have a meal inside a compound after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A member of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) takes pictures of his comrades during their send-off ceremony. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of the Philippine Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) and Marine Special Operation Group (MARSOG) stand at attention in front of their belongings during their send-off ceremony. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A soldier reunites with his family upon his unit's arrival from Marawi at Villamor air base in Pasay City. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Damaged buildings and houses in Saduc proper. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings are seen after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings in Bangolo town. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A local government worker uses a mobile phone while in front of an establishment marked with a "Maute Isis" graffiti during the clean-up drive. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Empty shells and cigarette butts are seen under a hole where snipers from pro-Islamic State militant groups positioned themselves inside a house in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops wave at residents and motorists as they travel back from their five-month combat duty in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents wave at government troops travelling back from their five-month combat duty in Marawi. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Tear gas is fired by government troops as they continue their assault against the pro-Islamic State militant group during a clearing operation. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle displayed in front of a military post. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An evacuee uses a flashlight while cooking their meals at an evacuation site in the municipality of Pantar, Lanao Del Sur. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government workers inspect construction equipment donated by China, that will aid in the rehabilitation of Marawi, in the port of Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldier stand on guard in front of a door with "I love ISIS" graffiti after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers walk past a damaged house after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A soldier walks past members of the local government as they clear the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers walk past a damaged building after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Local government workers start clearing the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers stand on guard at a military checkpoint after government troops cleared the area. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldier stand on guard at a military checkpoint. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents play chess in front of a closed establishment with a sign declaring the area as cleared by government troops. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
