Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. U.S.-backed fighters said they had taken positions in Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria and air strikes pounded the tiny...more

Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. U.S.-backed fighters said they had taken positions in Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria and air strikes pounded the tiny patch of land beside the Euphrates River early on Monday, a Reuters journalist said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close