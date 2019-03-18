Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Smoke rises from the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 17. U.S.-backed fighters said they had taken positions in Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria and air strikes pounded the tiny...more
Fire is seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire is seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire and smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire is seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, March 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic state militant and women walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Islamic State fighters and their families walk as they surrendered in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 12. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Injured Islamic state militants are seen in the village of Baghouz, March 14. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces gestures as he sits near ammunition in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire and plumes of smoke are seen during fighting in the Islamic State's final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces loads a weapon in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces walk together in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women hug near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces carries ammunition in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces washes his hands in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces after coming out from last Islamic State pocket, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Trucks loaded with civilians ride near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces checks a man near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from inside the village of Baghouz, in this photo taken near Baghouz, in Deir Al Zor province, February 19. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 18. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Thailand's magic tattoo festival
Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them...
Deadly flash floods in Indonesia
Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation...
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thailand's magic tattoo festival
Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm.
Deadly flash floods in Indonesia
Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation of victims from devastated communities.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.
Yellow vest protests enter fourth month
Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday, in a new flare-up of violence as France's yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business reforms entered a fourth month.
Students strike for climate change action
From Sydney to London, thousands of school students walked out of classes on Friday in a global student strike to protest against government inaction on climate change.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.