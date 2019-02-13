Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria. ...more
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Women and children walk with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A boy sits at a back of a vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand near a pick up truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Women stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Buses that carry civilians are seen parked near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An elderly man sits at the back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman walks as she holds a baby near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A woman walks past vehicles near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS
Women and children sit at a back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands on a pick up truck mounted with a weapon near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Convoy of vehicles is seen near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks near a military vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking,...
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...
Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela
Tens of thousands of opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporters took to the streets to demand that Venezuela allow aid into the country, while President Nicolas...
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.