Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2019 | 11:50am EST

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
1 / 18
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
2 / 18
Women and children walk with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women and children walk with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Women and children walk with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
3 / 18
A boy sits at a back of a vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A boy sits at a back of a vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A boy sits at a back of a vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
4 / 18
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand near a pick up truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand near a pick up truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand near a pick up truck near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
5 / 18
Women stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Women stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
6 / 18
Buses that carry civilians are seen parked near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Buses that carry civilians are seen parked near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Buses that carry civilians are seen parked near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 18
An elderly man sits at the back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An elderly man sits at the back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
An elderly man sits at the back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 18
A woman walks as she holds a baby near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A woman walks as she holds a baby near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A woman walks as she holds a baby near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
9 / 18
A woman walks past vehicles near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A woman walks past vehicles near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A woman walks past vehicles near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
10 / 18
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 18
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Women and children sit at a back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women and children sit at a back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Women and children sit at a back of a bus near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 11. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 18
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Civilians walk through empty fields said to be near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 10. ANHA/ReutersTV via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands on a pick up truck mounted with a weapon near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands on a pick up truck mounted with a weapon near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands on a pick up truck mounted with a weapon near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
15 / 18
Convoy of vehicles is seen near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Convoy of vehicles is seen near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Convoy of vehicles is seen near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 12. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
16 / 18
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks near a military vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks near a military vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks near a military vehicle near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
17 / 18
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Next Slideshows

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...

10:45am EST
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking,...

8:25am EST
Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...

Feb 12 2019
Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela

Tens of thousands of opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporters took to the streets to demand that Venezuela allow aid into the country, while President Nicolas...

Feb 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

Backstage at NYFW

Backstage at NYFW

Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast