Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2019

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. U.S.-backed fighters are moving slowly into Islamic State's final pocket in eastern Syria to avoid losses in the face of sniper fire and landmines, a commander said on Monday. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces loads a weapon in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seen in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds weapons in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces walk together in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Women hug near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces carries ammunition in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces washes his hands in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Men are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces after coming out from last Islamic State pocket, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Trucks loaded with civilians ride near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces checks a man near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Smoke rises from inside the village of Baghouz, in this photo taken near Baghouz, in Deir Al Zor province, February 19. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 18. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
