Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. U.S.-backed fighters are moving slowly into Islamic State's final pocket in eastern Syria to avoid losses in the face of sniper...more
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces loads a weapon in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seen in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State members walk in the last besieged neighborhood in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds weapons in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces walk together in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 10. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit next to their injured mother near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women hug near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 7. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians walk together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 6. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy looks at the camera near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Boys pray together near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 5. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a weapon in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces carries ammunition in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Black plumes of smoke rise in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces washes his hands in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fire from fighting is seen in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 3. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Hareth Najem, an Iraqi orphan lies under a blanket in a truck, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy holds a baby near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men are detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces after coming out from last Islamic State pocket, near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, March 1. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl takes a stack of bread from a fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 27. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 26. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children sit together near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Trucks loaded with civilians ride near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 25. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces checks a man near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, February 22. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from inside the village of Baghouz, in this photo taken near Baghouz, in Deir Al Zor province, February 19. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) drink tea in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 18. REUTERS/Rodi Said
