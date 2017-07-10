Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 10, 2017 | 8:25am EDT

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militants' position outside the town of Naweran near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 33
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 33
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
3 / 33
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, October 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 33
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, December 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, December 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, December 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 33
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Mosul, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Mosul, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Mosul, November 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 33
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 33
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
8 / 33
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, January 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 33
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 33
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 33
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, February 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 33
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 33
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 33
Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 33
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 33
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 33
A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 33
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 33
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of...more

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, March 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 33
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
21 / 33
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
Close
22 / 33
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 33
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 33
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 33
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
26 / 33
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
27 / 33
A view of a part of western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of a part of western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A view of a part of western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
28 / 33
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, June...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
29 / 33
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 33
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
31 / 33
An Iraqi soldier from the 9th Armoured Division gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Iraqi soldier from the 9th Armoured Division gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An Iraqi soldier from the 9th Armoured Division gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
32 / 33
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is pictured through a hole at the Iraqi-held position at the Old City in Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is pictured through a hole at the Iraqi-held position at the Old City in Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is pictured through a hole at the Iraqi-held position at the Old City in Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Next Slideshows

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

Jul 08 2017
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Jul 08 2017
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Jul 07 2017
Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

Jul 07 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast