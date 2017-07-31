Battle for Raqqa
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.