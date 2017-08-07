Edition:
Battle of the Strongmen

A competitor lifts a stone onto a barrel during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor lifts a heavy wooden log. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tony Rice laughs as he poses for a photograph after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor is given a massage before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Competitors warm up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Competitors relax in between competitions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Scotland's John Pollock applies tacky to his arm before competing in the heavy stone lifting. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor places a stone onto a barrel. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Paul Carter competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor is seen during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Chad Coy competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor waits to compete. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

