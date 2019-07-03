Edition:
Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, delivers a speech on his Brexit plan, in London, Britain, July 1. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, reacts as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves his residence in London, Britain July 1. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson looks out from the bridge of the Isle of Wight ferry St Faith, as it sets sail from Portsmouth, Britain June 27. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, speaks to media as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, speaks during a hustings event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 2. Peter Morrison/Pool via REUTERS

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a method of entry equipment as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt returns from his morning run in London, Britain July 1. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves BBC studios in London, Britain June 30. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, poses as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain June 30. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Manchester, Britain, June 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Manchester, Britain, June 29. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt arrives to speak at a hustings event in Exeter, Britain, June 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson sits in a boat under construction at the Venture Quay boatyard during a visit to the Isle of Wight, Britain June 27. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 10. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, poses for a picture as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, July 3. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt appear on BBC TV's debate with candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, in London, Britain June 18. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

