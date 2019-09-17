Edition:
Battling the Amazon's raging fires

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members are seen as they attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member is seen as he attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member is seen as he attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member is seen as he attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members are seen as they attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member is seen as he attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member is seen as he attempts to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian firefighters and soldiers are pictured on a burning tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Firefighters walk on a farm as they search a burning tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian soldier walks in a burnt tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Avaci, 77, who is an employee of a farm, fights a fire on a field after it was hit by a fire burning a tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An employee of a farm fights a fire burning a tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Avaci, 77, who is an employee of a farm, walks on a smoldering field after it was hit by a fire burning a tract of the Amazon forest as it is cleared by farmers, in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A member of the National Public Security Force combats a fire burning a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by farmers near in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A member of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) combats a fire burning a tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by farmers near in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members are seen as they attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

