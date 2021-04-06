Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title
The Baylor Bears celebrate after beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game during the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) watches the "One Shinning Moment" video after the Baylor Bears beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Baylor Bears celebrate beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the national championship game. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with a piece of the net after the Baylor Bears beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) sit with the national championship trophy after the Baylor Bears beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears players pose for a photo with the trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew celebrates while cutting the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Baylor Bears celebrate after beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national championship game. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears players celebrates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the national championship. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates on the court after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) and guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) go for a rebound during the second half. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) loses the ball against Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) loses the ball against Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
A Gonzaga Bulldogs student reacts after a Bulldog turnover against Baylor. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) go for a rebound during the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) reacts on the court with Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) and Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) go for the ball during the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) blocks a shot by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
