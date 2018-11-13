Beach portraits of World War One fallen
People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern...more
Pictures etched in the sand, part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, are seen on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The tide washes away a portrait of Wilfred Edward Salter Owen, who was killed in World War One, at Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Children help to draw silhouettes in sand as part of the Pages of the Sea on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Pictures of soldiers are etched in the sand on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A remembrance cross is planted in the sand as volunteers drew depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A photograph of a soldier is left in the sand as part of the Pages of the Sea on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Nadem
A sand drawing of William Jonas is seen on the beach at Seahouses in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Silhouettes of men and women are drawn in sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A large-scale portrait of Major Charles Alan Smith Morris, the Bedfordshire Regiment, from Llandaff, Cardiff, who died aged 21 on May 7, 1917, on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Nadem
People gather to look at a sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A document regarding William John Pools is left in the sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Danny Boyle joins mourners as they observe two minutes silence on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A mourner holds an order of service during an event to honor those killed in World War One on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The tide washes away pictures etched in the sand on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A remembrance cross is planted in the sand as volunteers draw depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A large-scale portrait of Major Charles Alan Smith Morris, the Bedfordshire Regiment, from Llandaff, Cardiff, who died aged 21 on May 7 1917, is drawn in sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Helen McCrum holds a 100th anniversary of World War One flag as volunteers draw depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pictures etched in the sand to commemorate those killed in World War One are seen on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Armistice day bagpiper pipes under Mussenden Temple on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Air show over China
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.
Behind bars in Hong Kong
Inside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution in Hong Kong.
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy
Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
California burning
Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.
Florida election officials recount midterm ballots
A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up
Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.
Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018
Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.
White nationalist rally in Arkansas
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor their military veterans.
Air show over China
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.