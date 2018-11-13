Edition:
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2018 | 7:56pm EST

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People gather to look at an Armistice day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 during World War One, created as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Pictures etched in the sand, part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations, are seen on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
The tide washes away a portrait of Wilfred Edward Salter Owen, who was killed in World War One, at Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Children help to draw silhouettes in sand as part of the Pages of the Sea on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Pictures of soldiers are etched in the sand on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A remembrance cross is planted in the sand as volunteers drew depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A photograph of a soldier is left in the sand as part of the Pages of the Sea on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Nadem

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A sand drawing of William Jonas is seen on the beach at Seahouses in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Silhouettes of men and women are drawn in sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A large-scale portrait of Major Charles Alan Smith Morris, the Bedfordshire Regiment, from Llandaff, Cardiff, who died aged 21 on May 7, 1917, on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Nadem

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
People gather to look at a sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson who died in June 1918 on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A document regarding William John Pools is left in the sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Danny Boyle joins mourners as they observe two minutes silence on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A mourner holds an order of service during an event to honor those killed in World War One on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
The tide washes away pictures etched in the sand on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A remembrance cross is planted in the sand as volunteers draw depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
A large-scale portrait of Major Charles Alan Smith Morris, the Bedfordshire Regiment, from Llandaff, Cardiff, who died aged 21 on May 7 1917, is drawn in sand on Freshwater West beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Helen McCrum holds a 100th anniversary of World War One flag as volunteers draw depictions of those killed in World War One on Murlough Beach in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Pictures etched in the sand to commemorate those killed in World War One are seen on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
An Armistice day bagpiper pipes under Mussenden Temple on Downhill Beach in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
