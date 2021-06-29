Edition:
Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Worshipers at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Aventura, Florida take part in a memorial service for victims of the partially collapsed residential building in nearby Surfside, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A woman sits on the beach in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 / via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Family members of those reported missing depart a bus to view the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A woman hangs flowers on a fence as people mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. Courtesy of  Senator Jason Pizzo via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
