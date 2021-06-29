Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Worshipers at the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Aventura, Florida take part in a memorial service for victims of the partially collapsed residential building in nearby Surfside, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A woman sits on the beach in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 / via REUTERS
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Family members of those reported missing depart a bus to view the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A woman hangs flowers on a fence as people mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors in front of the partially collapsed building where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. ...more
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. Courtesy of Senator Jason Pizzo via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work at the scene of the partially collapsed Champlain South Towers condominium in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida. Florida Task Force 3 via REUTERS
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People attend a vigil in honor of residents of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Family members of those reported missing embrace each other at the entrance of a hotel after visiting the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
