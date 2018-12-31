Edition:
Becoming American

New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Martha Vega, 55, from Mexico (C) participates in a naturalization ceremony to become a U.S. citizen after living in the U.S. for 40 years, in Los Angeles, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Ike Khajeek, 2, plays with a U.S. flag as she waits for her mother from Iraq to be sworn in as a new U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Stallone Laurel Dias, originally from India and a soldier in the U.S. Army, recites the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance after taking the oath to become a U.S. citizen during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a video screen during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (center left) and center fielder Leonys Martin (center right) take the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park in Detroit, June 25, 2018. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
People participate in a naturalization ceremony for immigrants to become new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Immigrants participate in a naturalization ceremony to become U.S. citizens in Los Angeles, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
