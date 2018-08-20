Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
A combination picture shows makeup artist He Yuhong, also known as "Yuya", posing without her makeup and garments (L), and without her makeup (C) following her transformation (R) into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring", the 17th century oil painting by...more
Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Cristiano Ronaldo are just a few of the famous faces that Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong can transform her features into, but now she's turning to famous artworks such as "Girl with a Pearl Earring", an oil...more
He Yuhong poses for a photo without makeup. The 27-year-old has gone viral on Chinese social media for her videos of her makeup transformations, drawing a million followers on popular video and music platform TikTok. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
"It's more difficult to do this kind of makeup, because it's more like drawing," said He, who is based in the southwestern city of Chongqing. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
"I need to draw other people's faces onto my own, with a lot of details added, and I need to change my facial features." REUTERS/Thomas Suen
It took her more than six hours to recreate, carefully adding layers of foundation to her face to replicate shadows, and wearing a headscarf to match the one on the canvas. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong adjusts her headscarf during the transformation. In May, He kicked off her video series, unexpectedly bringing to life Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in a recreation that captured attention on social media. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong poses for a photo after removing her makeup. Before she became a blogger on the transformative use of makeup, she had her own studio, applying cosmetics in preparation for weddings and advertisement shoots. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong cuts a string from her headscarf during her transformation. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong checks herself in the mirror during a photo shoot. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong poses during a photo shoot following her transformation. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong applies makeup during a recording of her transformation. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
He Yuhong poses for a photo after her transformation into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring". REUTERS/Thomas Suen
