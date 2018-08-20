Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

A combination picture shows makeup artist He Yuhong, also known as "Yuya", posing without her makeup and garments (L), and without her makeup (C) following her transformation (R) into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring", the 17th century oil painting by...more

A combination picture shows makeup artist He Yuhong, also known as "Yuya", posing without her makeup and garments (L), and without her makeup (C) following her transformation (R) into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring", the 17th century oil painting by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, at her house in Chongqing, China August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

Close