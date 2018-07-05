Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian Bedouin boy waves a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli soldiers at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli soldier as she rides on an Israeli bulldozer in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl stands next to belongings after the Israeli army removed her family's tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian Bedouin boys wave Palestinian flags on a main road leading from Jerusalem to the Dead sea at the al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians check their belongings after the Israeli army removed their tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians ride on an Israeli bulldozer in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian Bedouin boy rides a donkey in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian Bedouin children look out of their dwelling in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian Bedouin man walks at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A view shows Palestinian dwellings in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
