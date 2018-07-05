Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2018 | 10:25am EDT

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian girl in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 20
A Palestinian Bedouin boy waves a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli soldiers at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian Bedouin boy waves a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli soldiers at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Palestinian Bedouin boy waves a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli soldiers at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 20
Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Palestinian boys sit in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 20
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
6 / 20
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli soldier as she rides on an Israeli bulldozer in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli soldier as she rides on an Israeli bulldozer in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli soldier as she rides on an Israeli bulldozer in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
7 / 20
A Palestinian girl stands next to belongings after the Israeli army removed her family's tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian girl stands next to belongings after the Israeli army removed her family's tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A Palestinian girl stands next to belongings after the Israeli army removed her family's tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 20
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen scuffle with Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 20
Palestinian Bedouin boys wave Palestinian flags on a main road leading from Jerusalem to the Dead sea at the al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinian Bedouin boys wave Palestinian flags on a main road leading from Jerusalem to the Dead sea at the al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Palestinian Bedouin boys wave Palestinian flags on a main road leading from Jerusalem to the Dead sea at the al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a protester in the Palestinian Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 20
Palestinians check their belongings after the Israeli army removed their tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians check their belongings after the Israeli army removed their tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Palestinians check their belongings after the Israeli army removed their tent at Susiya village, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 20
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
15 / 20
Palestinians ride on an Israeli bulldozer in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians ride on an Israeli bulldozer in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Palestinians ride on an Israeli bulldozer in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 20
A Palestinian Bedouin boy rides a donkey in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian Bedouin boy rides a donkey in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Palestinian Bedouin boy rides a donkey in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 20
Palestinian Bedouin children look out of their dwelling in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian Bedouin children look out of their dwelling in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Palestinian Bedouin children look out of their dwelling in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
18 / 20
A Palestinian Bedouin man walks at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian Bedouin man walks at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Palestinian Bedouin man walks at al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 20
A view shows Palestinian dwellings in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A view shows Palestinian dwellings in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A view shows Palestinian dwellings in al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

Next Slideshows

Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

9:50am EDT
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

8:00am EDT
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Jul 04 2018
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo successfully defend their titles at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Jul 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo successfully defend their titles at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.

East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast