Bees swarm Times Square

A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square in New York City, August 28, 2018. Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square in New York City, August 28, 2018. Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. About 30,000 bees, according to police, gathered atop the food cart's umbrella. It's unknown what attracted the bees to the umbrella. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. About 30,000 bees, according to police, gathered atop the food cart's umbrella. It's unknown what attracted the bees to the umbrella. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. "Literally, the craziest thing I've seen," said Diego Mendez from New Jersey. "And I'm allergic to bees, so I want to see it, but keep my distance away from it. But it's definitely the craziest thing I've seen." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. "Literally, the craziest thing I've seen," said Diego Mendez from New Jersey. "And I'm allergic to bees, so I want to see it, but keep my distance away from it. But it's definitely the craziest thing I've seen." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. Simone, a tourist from London who did not offer her last name, said, "It's a bit scary. It's scary. What's it doing in the middle of town?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. Simone, a tourist from London who did not offer her last name, said, "It's a bit scary. It's scary. What's it doing in the middle of town?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. New York police cordoned off 43rd Street at 7th Avenue while the department's beekeeper vacuumed the insects into a bucket. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. New York police cordoned off 43rd Street at 7th Avenue while the department's beekeeper vacuumed the insects into a bucket. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks with her son as bees swarm in Times Square. It took the man about 20 minutes to vacuum up the bees. He was later seen emptying the vacuum into white buckets. It's unknown whether any bees were harmed during the incident. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks with her son as bees swarm in Times Square. It took the man about 20 minutes to vacuum up the bees. He was later seen emptying the vacuum into white buckets. It's unknown whether any bees were harmed during the incident. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man photographs bees as a swarm gathers in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man photographs bees as a swarm gathers in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
