Bees swarm Times Square
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square in New York City, August 28, 2018. Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on. REUTERS/Brendan...more
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. About 30,000 bees, according to police, gathered atop the food cart's umbrella. It's unknown what attracted the bees to the umbrella. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. "Literally, the craziest thing I've seen," said Diego Mendez from New Jersey. "And I'm allergic to bees, so I want to see it, but keep my distance away from it. But it's definitely the craziest...more
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. Simone, a tourist from London who did not offer her last name, said, "It's a bit scary. It's scary. What's it doing in the middle of town?" REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A swarm of bees land on a hot dog cart in Times Square. New York police cordoned off 43rd Street at 7th Avenue while the department's beekeeper vacuumed the insects into a bucket. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks with her son as bees swarm in Times Square. It took the man about 20 minutes to vacuum up the bees. He was later seen emptying the vacuum into white buckets. It's unknown whether any bees were harmed during the...more
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man photographs bees as a swarm gathers in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People react to a swarm of bees in Times Square. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean...
MORE IN PICTURES
Aretha Franklin lays in repose in Detroit
Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and others to weep as they lined up for a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.
Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam
The ancient town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris river will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, currently under construction in southeastern Turkey.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
MuchMusic Video Awards
Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.