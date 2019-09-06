Before and after Hurricane Dorian devastated The Bahamas
A close-up of Green Turtle Cay off Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Satellite image Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A close-up of Green Turtle Cay off Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Leonard Thompson International Airport on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Leonard Thompson International Airport on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of northwestern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of northwestern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of downtown Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of downtown Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of northern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
An overview of northern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
