Pictures | Fri Sep 6, 2019 | 2:55pm EDT

Before and after Hurricane Dorian devastated The Bahamas

A close-up of Green Turtle Cay off Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Satellite image Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
A close-up of Green Turtle Cay off Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Leonard Thompson International Airport on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Leonard Thompson International Airport on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of northwestern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of northwestern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of downtown Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of downtown Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of northern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured before Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas October 25, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
An overview of northern Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island is pictured following Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas September 5, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
