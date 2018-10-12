Before and after Hurricane Michael
The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, is pictured after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
