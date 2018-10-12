Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 12, 2018 | 2:30pm EDT

Before and after Hurricane Michael

The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, is pictured after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, is pictured after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Ivy Road Estates neighbourhood in Panama City, Florida, is pictured after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Hangars at Tyndall AFB, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Display aircraft at Tyndall AFB, Florida, October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Highway 98 through Long Point Park near Panama City, Florida, after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 10
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

The Panama City, Florida, waterfront November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront November 17, 2017. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

The Panama City, Florida, waterfront after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
The Panama City, Florida, waterfront after being hit by Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018. Satellite image 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Next Slideshows

Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Long the graveyard of its once mighty air force, Albania's base at Kucova is set to become a NATO station - to the delight of its former airmen longing to hear...

1:30pm EDT
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

1:20pm EDT
Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

10:40am EDT
Royal wedding style

Royal wedding style

Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

9:35am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes

Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes

Archaeologists in Greece have discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in what they say may be the largest concentration of ancient wrecks ever found in the Aegean and possibly the whole of the Mediterranean.

Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs

Long the graveyard of its once mighty air force, Albania's base at Kucova is set to become a NATO station - to the delight of its former airmen longing to hear the engines roar again.

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding

Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress

Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to reveal scars she got from surgery as a child.

Royal wedding style

Royal wedding style

Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast