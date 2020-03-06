Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 6:25pm EST

Before and after the coronavirus

BEFORE: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, January 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, January 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
BEFORE: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, January 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
AFTER: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 21, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 21, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
BEFORE: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 21, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
AFTER: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, April 28, 2017. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, April 28, 2017. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
BEFORE: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, April 28, 2017. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, February 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, February 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
AFTER: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, February 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran September 25, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran September 25, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran September 25, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran, March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran, March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran, March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Tehran airport, Iran, January 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: Tehran airport, Iran, January 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: Tehran airport, Iran, January 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Tehran airport, Iran, February 29, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: Tehran airport, Iran, February 29, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: Tehran airport, Iran, February 29, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Wuhan airport, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEFORE: Wuhan airport, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
BEFORE: Wuhan airport, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Wuhan airport, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

AFTER: Wuhan airport, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
AFTER: Wuhan airport, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
