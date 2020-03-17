Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2020 | 8:50am EDT

Before and after the coronavirus

Bars, restaurants, cinemas and schools were shutting down from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Dubai in a worldwide effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as financial markets tumbled despite emergency action by global central banks. Pictured: The old city of Ebil, Iraq today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Bars, restaurants, cinemas and schools were shutting down from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Dubai in a worldwide effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as financial markets tumbled despite emergency action by global central banks....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Bars, restaurants, cinemas and schools were shutting down from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Dubai in a worldwide effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as financial markets tumbled despite emergency action by global central banks. Pictured: The old city of Ebil, Iraq today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
1 / 21
A combination picture shows people walking near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A combination picture shows people walking near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A combination picture shows people walking near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
2 / 21
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gathering near Imam Ali shrine ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, in October 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gathering near Imam Ali shrine ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, in October 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gathering near Imam Ali shrine ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, in October 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
3 / 21
Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Close
4 / 21
Worshippers attending a prayer at the Imam Ali shrine in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, Iraq in August 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Worshippers attending a prayer at the Imam Ali shrine in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, Iraq in August 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Worshippers attending a prayer at the Imam Ali shrine in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, Iraq in August 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
5 / 21
Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt, last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt, last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt, last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Close
6 / 21
Tourists visiting the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules at the Amman Citadel, in Amman, Jordan last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tourists visiting the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules at the Amman Citadel, in Amman, Jordan last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Tourists visiting the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules at the Amman Citadel, in Amman, Jordan last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 21
People shopping at the Nabi Younes market in Mosul, Iraq last week and the empty market today. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

People shopping at the Nabi Younes market in Mosul, Iraq last week and the empty market today. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
People shopping at the Nabi Younes market in Mosul, Iraq last week and the empty market today. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Close
8 / 21
Students walking past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Students walking past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Students walking past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Close
9 / 21
People gathering near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

People gathering near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
People gathering near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
10 / 21
Men gathered at a beach in Beirut last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Men gathered at a beach in Beirut last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Men gathered at a beach in Beirut last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 21
People at Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

People at Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People at Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
12 / 21
A class in school before and after closing the schools due to coronavirus in Preska, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A class in school before and after closing the schools due to coronavirus in Preska, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A class in school before and after closing the schools due to coronavirus in Preska, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
13 / 21
School children leaving the primary school of Omar El Mokhtar in Cairo, Egypt last week and the same place now. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa

School children leaving the primary school of Omar El Mokhtar in Cairo, Egypt last week and the same place now. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
School children leaving the primary school of Omar El Mokhtar in Cairo, Egypt last week and the same place now. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa
Close
14 / 21
Visitors arriving at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this month and the same place today. following the closure to contain coronavirus. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Visitors arriving at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this month and the same place today. following the closure to contain coronavirus. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Visitors arriving at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this month and the same place today. following the closure to contain coronavirus. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
15 / 21
Tourists climbing the stairs outside El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain in 2017 and the same place today. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Tourists climbing the stairs outside El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain in 2017 and the same place today. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Tourists climbing the stairs outside El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain in 2017 and the same place today. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
16 / 21
Iraqi youth playing pool in a cafe in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Iraqi youth playing pool in a cafe in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Iraqi youth playing pool in a cafe in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
17 / 21
School children lining up for class at Thamret Al Tawfiq School in Cairo, Egypt and the school seen empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib

School children lining up for class at Thamret Al Tawfiq School in Cairo, Egypt and the school seen empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
School children lining up for class at Thamret Al Tawfiq School in Cairo, Egypt and the school seen empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib
Close
18 / 21
Tourists walking across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019 and the bridge empty as the Czech government restricts movement of people today. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Tourists walking across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019 and the bridge empty as the Czech government restricts movement of people today. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Tourists walking across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019 and the bridge empty as the Czech government restricts movement of people today. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
19 / 21
Men wearing protective masks near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Men wearing protective masks near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Men wearing protective masks near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
20 / 21
Tourists standing in front of the 'Puente Nuevo' (New Bridge) in downtown Ronda, Spain last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tourists standing in front of the 'Puente Nuevo' (New Bridge) in downtown Ronda, Spain last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Tourists standing in front of the 'Puente Nuevo' (New Bridge) in downtown Ronda, Spain last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Next Slideshows

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy remains under an unprecedented lockdown in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, which has shown no signs of slowing.

Mar 16 2020
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mar 16 2020
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mar 16 2020
Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.

Mar 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Disney World before and after coronavirus closures

Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

New York's empty streets amid coronavirus

New York's empty streets amid coronavirus

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.

UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus

UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy remains under an unprecedented lockdown in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, which has shown no signs of slowing.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast