Before and after the coronavirus
Bars, restaurants, cinemas and schools were shutting down from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and Dubai in a worldwide effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as financial markets tumbled despite emergency action by global central banks....more
A combination picture shows people walking near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gathering near Imam Ali shrine ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, in October 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Students attending a lecture at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
Worshippers attending a prayer at the Imam Ali shrine in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf, Iraq in August 2019, and the same place last week. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Tourists visiting the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules at the Amman Citadel, in Amman, Jordan last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People shopping at the Nabi Younes market in Mosul, Iraq last week and the empty market today. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
Students walking past a building at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt last month and the same place today. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien
People gathering near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Men gathered at a beach in Beirut last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People at Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A class in school before and after closing the schools due to coronavirus in Preska, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
School children leaving the primary school of Omar El Mokhtar in Cairo, Egypt last week and the same place now. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa
Visitors arriving at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this month and the same place today. following the closure to contain coronavirus. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Tourists climbing the stairs outside El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain in 2017 and the same place today. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Iraqi youth playing pool in a cafe in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
School children lining up for class at Thamret Al Tawfiq School in Cairo, Egypt and the school seen empty following government efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Hanaa Habib
Tourists walking across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019 and the bridge empty as the Czech government restricts movement of people today. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Men wearing protective masks near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Tourists standing in front of the 'Puente Nuevo' (New Bridge) in downtown Ronda, Spain last week and the same place today. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy remains under an unprecedented lockdown in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, which has shown no signs of slowing.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
New York's empty streets amid coronavirus
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.
UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.
