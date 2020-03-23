Before and after the coronavirus
A combination picture shows people at the Bispebjerg Cemetery on April 6, 2019 before (L) and after authorities' restrictions and fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread (R), in Copenhagen, Denmark March 19, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida...more
BEFORE: Mountain bikers ride their bikes along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) as they participate in the XX 101km international competition in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
AFTER: An empty Puente Nuevo bridge during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
BEFORE: Penitents and costaleros of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno brotherhood carry a float bearing the statue of Jesus Christ during a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its blessing, on a hot summer day in Ronda, Spain June 24,...more
AFTER: An empty street is pictured during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
BEFORE: Spanish tourists protect themselves with umbrellas as they walk in line during heavy rains in the historic center of the southern Spanish town of Ronda, near Malaga December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
AFTER: An empty street is pictured during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Woodlands Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia, before (L) and after Malaysia imposed a lockdown on travel over the coronavirus outbreak March 17 (L) and 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
BEFORE: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
AFTER: Toy Story Land inside Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
BEFORE: Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather near Imam Ali shrine ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najaf, Iraq October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
AFTER: Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims are seen near Imam Ali shrine after authorities banned all non-residents visits in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
BEFORE: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, January 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Milan Duomo, Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Men gather at a beach in Beirut, Lebanon March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
AFTER: An empty beach is pictured after Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency in Beirut, Lebanon March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
BEFORE: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 21, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, February 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, April 28, 2017. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan, China, February 22, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: People walk near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
AFTER: Birds are seen in an empty yard during a curfew imposed by Iraqi Kurdish authorities near the castle in the old city of Erbil, Iraq March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
BEFORE: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Space Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland, near Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Passengers wear protective face masks as they wait at Najaf airport in Najaf, Iraq March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
AFTER: Najaf airport, empty of passengers, after flights were suspended in Najaf, Iraq March 17, 2020. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
BEFORE: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran September 25, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: The Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran, March 1, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Tourists walk across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
AFTER: An empty medieval Charles Bridge is seen in Prague, as the Czech government restricts movement of people to slow the spread of coronavirus, Czech Republic, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
BEFORE: Tehran airport, Iran, January 11, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Tehran airport, Iran, February 29, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: A nearly full parking lot outside the transportation hub at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
AFTER: The nearly empty parking lot of Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park after it closed to combat the spread of coronavirus disease in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
BEFORE: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: A toll plaza, Wuhan, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
BEFORE: Crowds walk along Main Street toward Cinderella Castle and Tomorrowland at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
AFTER: Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed to combat the spread of coronavirus in Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
BEFORE: Wuhan airport, China, October 17, 2019. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
AFTER: Wuhan airport, China, February 25, 2020. Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Nearly 1 in 3 Americans ordered to stay home
Nearly one in three Americans was under orders on Sunday to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Nearly 1 in 3 Americans ordered to stay home
Nearly one in three Americans was under orders on Sunday to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.
Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus
Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.