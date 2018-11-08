Behind bars in Hong Kong
Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A prison cell is seen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Exercise shoes are prepared at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Birds fly past Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Correctional Services Department officer stands in front of cells. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners stand in an exercise yard. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Correctional Services Department officers stand at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Clothes are washed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners face backwards as journalists visit a kitchen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A diet menu is displayed inside the kitchen of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Correctional Services Department officer holds a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Correctional Services Department officers stand beside a poster from Office of the Ombudsman at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk behind a fence at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Correctional Services Department officers on patrol inside the special wards for drug tests and patients. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A notice sign is displayed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
