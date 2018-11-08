Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 8, 2018 | 5:00pm EST

Behind bars in Hong Kong

Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Correctional Services Department officers are seen through a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution for detainees and judgement respited prisoners, in Hong Kong, China November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 17
A prison cell is seen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A prison cell is seen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A prison cell is seen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 17
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 17
Exercise shoes are prepared at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Exercise shoes are prepared at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Exercise shoes are prepared at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 17
Birds fly past Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Birds fly past Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Birds fly past Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 17
A Correctional Services Department officer stands in front of cells. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Correctional Services Department officer stands in front of cells. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Correctional Services Department officer stands in front of cells. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 17
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners stand in an exercise yard. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Detainees and judgement respited prisoners stand in an exercise yard. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners stand in an exercise yard. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 17
Correctional Services Department officers stand at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Correctional Services Department officers stand at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Correctional Services Department officers stand at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 17
Clothes are washed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Clothes are washed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Clothes are washed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 17
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners face backwards as journalists visit a kitchen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Detainees and judgement respited prisoners face backwards as journalists visit a kitchen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Detainees and judgement respited prisoners face backwards as journalists visit a kitchen at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 17
A diet menu is displayed inside the kitchen of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A diet menu is displayed inside the kitchen of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A diet menu is displayed inside the kitchen of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 17
A Correctional Services Department officer holds a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Correctional Services Department officer holds a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Correctional Services Department officer holds a gate at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 17
Correctional Services Department officers stand beside a poster from Office of the Ombudsman at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Correctional Services Department officers stand beside a poster from Office of the Ombudsman at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Correctional Services Department officers stand beside a poster from Office of the Ombudsman at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 17
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A Correctional Services Department officer on patrol at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 17
People walk behind a fence at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People walk behind a fence at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People walk behind a fence at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 17
Correctional Services Department officers on patrol inside the special wards for drug tests and patients. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Correctional Services Department officers on patrol inside the special wards for drug tests and patients. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Correctional Services Department officers on patrol inside the special wards for drug tests and patients. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 17
A notice sign is displayed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A notice sign is displayed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A notice sign is displayed at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Next Slideshows

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.

2:05pm EST
Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Nov 07 2018
Everyday frogs

Everyday frogs

The Frog Museum in Switzerland showcases a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th century.

Nov 07 2018
Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade

Participants take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two.

Nov 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mass shooting at California bar

Mass shooting at California bar

A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that stunned a bucolic Southern California community with a reputation for safety.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.

Commemorating World War One centenary

Commemorating World War One centenary

Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

Midterm election winners and losers

Midterm election winners and losers

Candidates react to their midterm election results.

Midterm winners make history

Midterm winners make history

The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their background elected to office.

America votes

America votes

Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast