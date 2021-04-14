Edition:
Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed

Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles. An old bicycle shed inside a residential compound has been converted into a gym in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Each afternoon without fail, a handful of men mostly in their 60s gather, clad in sweatshirts and sweatpants and ready to pump iron. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Self-made iron dumbbells are seen. Up to eight men could be doing bench presses, dumbbell curls or wide-grip pulldowns in the windowless shed, their rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a nearby railway wagon factory where they used to work - a far cry from modern gyms elsewhere in the Chinese capital. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Cutouts of famous bodybuilders are displayed on a wall. Many club members were young men in their 20s and 30s when it was founded in 1984 by Zhang Wei, winner of Beijing's first long-distance race in 1956 and a fellow worker at the state-owned Erqi factory, said current gym manager Xu Wei, 63. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhao Shuyuan, 61, shows his muscles. The founder Zhang had visited a hotel where some foreign athletes were staying and was impressed by their strength and musculature as they worked out. He made sketches of the equipment the foreign athletes were using, reproducing it later using scrap metal from the factory, Xu said. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhao Shuyuan, 61, suspends himself in the air. The founder Zhang opened his gym just one year after the government had lifted a ban on bodybuilding in place since 1953. The sport, which first emerged in China in the 1930s, was outlawed by the Communist Party because it was "bourgeois" and "narcissistic." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Men work out at the gym. Xu moved the gym to the 130-square-meter shed - about the size of a four-bedroom apartment - in 2018 with the help of his former colleagues after Zhang died four years earlier. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

"In the factory, there were many different specialized workers. For example, I was the fitter," said Xu (L), seen exercising with a self-made barbell. "We had the electrician and the bricklayer to help us build the gym. We did it all by ourselves." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Xu has posted on the walls of the gym numerous photos he's cut from a local magazine of bodybuilding greats from the 1980s and 1990s, including Lee Labrada and Kevin Levrone. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhao Shuyuan, 61, exercises. With the rise of thousands of private gyms and training studios to cater to a younger generation obsessed with fitness and looks, the club will face stiff competition. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tian Fenggang, 65, carries his pet birds as he leaves the gym. Xu said he will try to keep it running for as long as possible. The membership fee is just 300 yuan ($46) a year, he said, but the gym is free for students, people aged 80 and above, and the unemployed. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A pet bird which belongs to a bodybuilder is seen in a room next to the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Men work out at the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man works out with self-made equipment. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Liu Hongtao, 53, is seen in a mirror as he works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhang Yue, 63, works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Guofu, 59, drinks tea as he takes a break after working out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yang Hongzeng, 82, uses self-made dumbbells. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

He Chunsheng (L), 66, and Liu Hongtao, 53, play Chinese chess in a room next to the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhao Shuyuan (L), 61, and Yang Hongzeng, 82, work out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Liu Hongtao, 53, works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

