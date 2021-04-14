Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles. An old bicycle shed inside a residential compound has been converted into a gym in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Each afternoon without fail,...more
Self-made iron dumbbells are seen. Up to eight men could be doing bench presses, dumbbell curls or wide-grip pulldowns in the windowless shed, their rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a nearby railway wagon factory where...more
Cutouts of famous bodybuilders are displayed on a wall. Many club members were young men in their 20s and 30s when it was founded in 1984 by Zhang Wei, winner of Beijing's first long-distance race in 1956 and a fellow worker at the state-owned Erqi...more
Zhao Shuyuan, 61, shows his muscles. The founder Zhang had visited a hotel where some foreign athletes were staying and was impressed by their strength and musculature as they worked out. He made sketches of the equipment the foreign athletes were...more
Zhao Shuyuan, 61, suspends himself in the air. The founder Zhang opened his gym just one year after the government had lifted a ban on bodybuilding in place since 1953. The sport, which first emerged in China in the 1930s, was outlawed by the...more
Men work out at the gym. Xu moved the gym to the 130-square-meter shed - about the size of a four-bedroom apartment - in 2018 with the help of his former colleagues after Zhang died four years earlier. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
"In the factory, there were many different specialized workers. For example, I was the fitter," said Xu (L), seen exercising with a self-made barbell. "We had the electrician and the bricklayer to help us build the gym. We did it all by...more
Xu has posted on the walls of the gym numerous photos he's cut from a local magazine of bodybuilding greats from the 1980s and 1990s, including Lee Labrada and Kevin Levrone. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Zhao Shuyuan, 61, exercises. With the rise of thousands of private gyms and training studios to cater to a younger generation obsessed with fitness and looks, the club will face stiff competition. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Tian Fenggang, 65, carries his pet birds as he leaves the gym. Xu said he will try to keep it running for as long as possible. The membership fee is just 300 yuan ($46) a year, he said, but the gym is free for students, people aged 80 and above, and...more
A pet bird which belongs to a bodybuilder is seen in a room next to the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Men work out at the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man works out with self-made equipment. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Liu Hongtao, 53, is seen in a mirror as he works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Zhang Yue, 63, works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang Guofu, 59, drinks tea as he takes a break after working out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Yang Hongzeng, 82, uses self-made dumbbells. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
He Chunsheng (L), 66, and Liu Hongtao, 53, play Chinese chess in a room next to the gym. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Zhao Shuyuan (L), 61, and Yang Hongzeng, 82, work out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Liu Hongtao, 53, works out. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
