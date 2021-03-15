Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 9:46am EDT

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm, in central Beijing, March 15. The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing is hit by a sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A couple react during their wedding photoshoot near the Forbidden City as the city is hit by sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People go about their day during morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China. The country has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region to limit how much sand is blown into the capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm in central Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A visitor wearing a face mask looks on from behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person cycles down a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm in central Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A man walks past buildings shrouded in haze after a sandstorm in the Central Business District of Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A visitor wearing a face mask stands on barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A sweeper walks with a broom along a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman wearing a head covering is seen in front of the headquarters of China's state media broadcaster CCTV that is shrouded in haze after a sandstorm in the Central Business District of Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Nurses go about their day during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person walks with a broom and dustpan during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person rides an electric bicycle on a road as Beijing is hit by a sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman in bridal gown adjusts herself during a wedding photoshoot near the Forbidden City, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A couple poses during their wedding photoshoot while others take pictures of the scenery near the Forbidden City, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman cycles with her head covered during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Visitors stand behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman hangs a sign outside a shop as people go about their day during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
