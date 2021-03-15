Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

People go about their day during morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China. The...more

People go about their day during morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China. The country has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region to limit how much sand is blown into the capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

