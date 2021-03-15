Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade
A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm, in central Beijing, March 15. The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China,...more
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing is hit by a sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A couple react during their wedding photoshoot near the Forbidden City as the city is hit by sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People go about their day during morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China. The...more
A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm in central Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A visitor wearing a face mask looks on from behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A person cycles down a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm in central Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man walks past buildings shrouded in haze after a sandstorm in the Central Business District of Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A visitor wearing a face mask stands on barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A sweeper walks with a broom along a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wearing a head covering is seen in front of the headquarters of China's state media broadcaster CCTV that is shrouded in haze after a sandstorm in the Central Business District of Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nurses go about their day during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A person walks with a broom and dustpan during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A person rides an electric bicycle on a road as Beijing is hit by a sandstorm, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman in bridal gown adjusts herself during a wedding photoshoot near the Forbidden City, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple poses during their wedding photoshoot while others take pictures of the scenery near the Forbidden City, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman cycles with her head covered during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors stand behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, March 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman hangs a sign outside a shop as people go about their day during morning rush hour as Beijing, March 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
