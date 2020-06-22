Beijing tests millions to contain coronavirus cluster
A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People line up to enter a site for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus infections in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a resident in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People line up to get a nucleic acid test next to a statue of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a park in the Fengtai district in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Volunteers from Blue Sky Rescue team in protective suits disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing, June 16. China Daily via REUTERS
A blocked entrance of a high school is seen after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child receives a nucleic acid test from a medical worker in a protective suit in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A medical worker in a protective suit holds a loudspeaker as people line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound in Beijing, June 21. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wearing face masks are seen near food stalls at a shopping complex in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A security guard takes body temperature measurement of a man at an entrance to a residential compound in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Meituan delivery workers wearing face masks wait in line to take nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a Meituan delivery worker in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS
A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police and security personnel attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the barrier surrounding a residential area, near the Xinfadi market, that has been placed under lockdown after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in...more
A volunteer from the Blue Sky Rescue team, in a protective suit, disinfects the Nangong comprehensive market following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garica Rawlins
Medical workers are seen at the entrance of a makeshift testing center in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People line up at night to receive nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 16. cnsphoto via REUTERS
