Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2020 | 9:58am EDT

Beijing tests millions to contain coronavirus cluster

A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A police officer gestures at a photographer as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 20
People line up to enter a site for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus infections in Beijing, June 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People line up to enter a site for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus infections in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People line up to enter a site for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus infections in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
2 / 20
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a resident in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a resident in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a resident in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
3 / 20
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
4 / 20
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Medical workers rest near a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
5 / 20
People line up to get a nucleic acid test next to a statue of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a park in the Fengtai district in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People line up to get a nucleic acid test next to a statue of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a park in the Fengtai district in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People line up to get a nucleic acid test next to a statue of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong at a park in the Fengtai district in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 20
Volunteers from Blue Sky Rescue team in protective suits disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing, June 16. China Daily via REUTERS

Volunteers from Blue Sky Rescue team in protective suits disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing, June 16. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Volunteers from Blue Sky Rescue team in protective suits disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing, June 16. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
A blocked entrance of a high school is seen after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A blocked entrance of a high school is seen after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A blocked entrance of a high school is seen after schools were shut to curb the new outbreak in Beijing, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
A child receives a nucleic acid test from a medical worker in a protective suit in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A child receives a nucleic acid test from a medical worker in a protective suit in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A child receives a nucleic acid test from a medical worker in a protective suit in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
9 / 20
A medical worker in a protective suit holds a loudspeaker as people line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A medical worker in a protective suit holds a loudspeaker as people line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit holds a loudspeaker as people line up outside a site for nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
10 / 20
A man receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound in Beijing, June 21. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound in Beijing, June 21.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A man receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in a residential compound in Beijing, June 21.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 20
People wearing face masks are seen near food stalls at a shopping complex in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wearing face masks are seen near food stalls at a shopping complex in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
People wearing face masks are seen near food stalls at a shopping complex in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
12 / 20
A security guard takes body temperature measurement of a man at an entrance to a residential compound in Beijing, June 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A security guard takes body temperature measurement of a man at an entrance to a residential compound in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A security guard takes body temperature measurement of a man at an entrance to a residential compound in Beijing, June 17.  REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 20
Meituan delivery workers wearing face masks wait in line to take nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS

Meituan delivery workers wearing face masks wait in line to take nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Meituan delivery workers wearing face masks wait in line to take nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a Meituan delivery worker in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a Meituan delivery worker in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid test for a Meituan delivery worker in Beijing, June 19. Meituan Dianping/ via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in Beijing, June 20. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in Beijing, June 20.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A woman receives a nucleic acid test at a makeshift testing site in Beijing, June 20.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 20
Police and security personnel attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the barrier &nbsp;surrounding a residential area, near the Xinfadi market, that has been placed under lockdown after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police and security personnel attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the barrier  surrounding a residential area, near the Xinfadi market, that has been placed under lockdown after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Police and security personnel attempt to prevent the photographer from taking pictures at the barrier  surrounding a residential area, near the Xinfadi market, that has been placed under lockdown after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 20. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 20
A volunteer from the Blue Sky Rescue team, in a protective suit, disinfects the Nangong comprehensive market following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garica Rawlins

A volunteer from the Blue Sky Rescue team, in a protective suit, disinfects the Nangong comprehensive market following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garica Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A volunteer from the Blue Sky Rescue team, in a protective suit, disinfects the Nangong comprehensive market following a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Carlos Garica Rawlins
Close
18 / 20
Medical workers are seen at the entrance of a makeshift testing center in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Medical workers are seen at the entrance of a makeshift testing center in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Medical workers are seen at the entrance of a makeshift testing center in Beijing, June 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 20
People line up at night to receive nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 16. cnsphoto via REUTERS &nbsp;

People line up at night to receive nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 16. cnsphoto via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
People line up at night to receive nucleic acid tests in Beijing, June 16. cnsphoto via REUTERS  
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Next Slideshows

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

9:30am EDT
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the June...

Jun 21 2020
Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

Jun 21 2020
Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his...

Jun 21 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the June solstice.

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Juneteenth arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

People across the United States march to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of Black slavery a century and a half ago.

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

Trump holds first rally in months in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked Black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast