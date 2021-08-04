Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice
A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A relative of one of the victims holds her picture as she attends a mass in memory of the victims, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, at the port in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators take cover during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medics evacuate a demonstrator affected by tear gas during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators walk near a burning fire during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators attempt to climb over a gate during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Family members of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast march while carrying their pictures, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A protestor uses a slingshot near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People carry pictures of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast during a march, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators attempt to break a gate during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators run during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators take cover during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People carry national flags as they hold a moment of silence marking the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, near the site of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Tear gas is fired by security forces towards demonstrators during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Tear gas is fired by security forces towards demonstrators during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People hold a moment of silence marking the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, near the site of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People carry flags as they gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, in Beirut Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Healthcare workers march as they carry national flags and a clock showing the time of last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
People sit on a sculpture spelling out the word "revolution" as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
