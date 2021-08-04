Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 1:58pm EDT

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A relative of one of the victims holds her picture as she attends a mass in memory of the victims, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, at the port in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators take cover during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Medics evacuate a demonstrator affected by tear gas during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators walk near a burning fire during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators attempt to climb over a gate during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Family members of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast march while carrying their pictures, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A protestor uses a slingshot near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
People carry pictures of some of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast during a march, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators attempt to break a gate during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators run during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators take cover during clashes with security forces during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
People carry national flags as they hold a moment of silence marking the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, near the site of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tear gas is fired by security forces towards demonstrators during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tear gas is fired by security forces towards demonstrators during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
People hold a moment of silence marking the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, near the site of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest near parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
People carry flags as they gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Beirut's port blast, in Beirut Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Healthcare workers march as they carry national flags and a clock showing the time of last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
People sit on a sculpture spelling out the word "revolution" as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
