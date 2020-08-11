Edition:
Beirut residents grieve at candlelit vigil

Demonstrators react during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. Residents of Beirut mourned for the victims of last week's port explosion with a candlelit vigil held at the exact time of the devastating blast. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators take part in protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman lights a candle during a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People take part in a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A nun reacts during a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Members of a scout band perform during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag during protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman reacts during a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators are seen during protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People take part in a candle vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators take part in protests near the site of the blast at the Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People take part in a candle vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People take part in a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People hold a vigil for the victims lost in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Lebanese national flag bearing a black line, as a symbol of mourning, is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A noose is seen during protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

